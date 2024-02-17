Texas Department Of Criminal Justice Hosting Mega Hiring Event

How does starting a new career, with a starting salary of $21.48/hr, a benefits package, pay increases every couple of months, vacation, sick leave, and plenty of promotion opportunities sound? If you're interested in a fulfilling career, and making good money you are in luck! Senior Warden Angela Chevalier is here, and has hired several people on the spot!

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is looking to hire serious job seekers, who want to make a difference. TDCJ is looking to fill several positions throughout the state, in every department from the Transportation Department to Agriculture. Saturday, February 17, they are hosting a mega hiring event at the Holiday Inn at I-10 South & Walden Dr. across from Popadeauxs and are offering full and part-time positions.

Job seekers are urged to bring a valid picture driver's license, a social security card, and resumes if available. Below is a look at many of the TDCJ department employment opportunities:

Why work for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice? To make a real difference. To be a part of the change. Not to mention, make a decent living with access to benefits, medical and sick leave, vacation, retirement and so much more.

Are you a Veteran? Many of these job opportunities come with the work structure you're already used to. Contact a TDCJ Veterans Liaison today and get priority to job openings at (936) 437-3211, text TDCJ to 22100, or go to tdcj.texas.gov/wehirevets.

Ever dreamed of becoming a professional truck driver? Here is your opportunity to make a starting annual salary of $46K a year. Once again with excellent benefits, health insurance, retirement, paid leave, and more.

If you don't have a CDL license, no worries. They'll pay you, train you, and help you get your CDL at the same time! To apply for this job stop by the hiring event today, and hand deliver your application at 861C IH 45 North (room 112) in Huntsville, TX 77342. Below is a look at the annual salaries and wage increase scale:

