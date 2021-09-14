Texas Lawyer Dressed as Michael Myers from Halloween Strolls Galveston Beach Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas [Videos]

Good news! Galveston police have finally done it. They have successfully and allegedly apprehended the notorious psycho serial killer movie villain, Michael Myers. Who knew he enjoyed relaxing strolls on the beach? Who knew he was an attorney?

Justin Caldarola Via Unsplash.com

A very wise man once stated, "Hurricanes are a hell of a drug." Actually, no one has ever said that. However, Hurricanes oftentimes make people behave a little nutty. The excitement, fear, low atmospheric pressure, stress, and alcohol tend to seep out in interesting and often strange ways.

Michael Myers From Halloween Strolling Galveston Beach

Check out this guy, dressed as Michael Myers from the "Halloween" movies casually strolling the beach in Galveston as Tropical Storm Nicholas made landfall in Texas.

Former KATC reporter Mycah Hatfield, who now works at ABC 13 Eyewitness News in Houston, first spotted the notorious movie villain greeting the storm in Galveston.

"Just when you THINK you’ve seen it all, someone walks past you down the Galveston beach dressed like Michael Myers in Halloween ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas."

According to ABC13.com the man dressed as Michael Myers who took the stormy beach walk is actually a Galveston area attorney.

"His name is Mark Metzger, a Galveston-area lawyer who is no stranger to doing these things. His prank caused a stir on the beach, but it did not last for long."

Mycah Hatfield Via Twitter

According to reports, Galveston police received a call Monday afternoon (09/13/21) about a man walking on the beach with a bloody knife.

When police arrived on the scene, they detained Metzger. After learning the knife and blood were fake, Metzger was cited for disorderly conduct and released.

Metzer tells ABC13.com -

I did it as a way to try and find a little bit of positivity in the gloomy doom. I just don't think they appreciate it that much. I guess there's (SIC) some people out there that don't have a sense of humor or, you know, can't please them all.

Average Joe and the Clones Via YouTube

You see a full interview with Metzger about the whole ordeal over at ABC13.com.

Man Dressed as Michael Myers in Galveston Beach

Mike Myers on the Beach Song

As if this couldn't get any better, someone has already written and recorded a theme song for the whole thing.