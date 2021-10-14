What the?!?! Why is Someone Dressing Up Like Michael Myers in Bossier City

Get our free mobile app

Sure, we're all about scary movies and their evil baddies around Halloween, but is dressing up as Michael Myers from the Halloween movie franchise and running around town the best idea right now? Especially in Shreveport-Bossier? I mean, I'm not trying to be a 'kill' joy here, but I'm thinking this is a good way to get shot.

My buddy sent me a screenshot of the Michael Myers of Bossier City account on Instagram yesterday and I was instantly intrigued. This region-specific version of the deadly horror movie villain has a Facebook page, too, so he's like all official and stuff. I won't lie though, my first thought was, 'What an idiot! They better stay on the east side of the river.' Then I started thinking of all the crazy killer clown sightings from a few years ago... That was creepy! I'm glad I never came face to face with one. Just remember, it's all fun and games until someone loses an eye... or in this case, gets stabbed!

Then it dawned on me that the new Halloween movie, Halloween Kills is out in theaters tonight, so then I thought it was a publicity stunt???

Check out the trailer from Halloween Kills, in theaters starting this evening.

It turns out, it's actually a local dude dressing up named Gregory Powell of guess where? You got it! Bossier City!

Have you actually seen Michael Myers aka Gregory Powell running around Bossier? Inquiring minds want to know!

