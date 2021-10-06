Texas Man Who Advertised Crack Sales On Snapchat Arrested

Get our free mobile app

A 19-year-old man in Texas is facing serious charges after posting advertisements for crack cocaine on social media, and leading police on a car chase that topped 100 mph.

According to KAGS, just after 10pm on Sunday October 3rd, Brazos County Sheriff's Deputies attempted to pull over that was allegedly driven by Breden Ford after the vehicle was observed speeding.

Breden Ford - Brazos County Sheriff's Office

Brazos authorities say the vehicle sped away from officers, topping 100 MPH as the vehicle ran stop signs. Police say that when the vehicle came to a stop, two suspects, including Ford, ran on foot. As the two were running from the scene, police say they dropped a pair of backpacks.

Police brought in a K9 unit to search for Ford and the other suspect. The K9s were able to track a scent to find Ford hiding behind an air conditioning unit behind an apartment building.

While searching the backpacks, police say they found 3 grams of cocaine, crack cocaine, over 11 ounces of marijuana, prescription medications, and other paraphernalia. Additionally authorities say they found a loaded gun and $1,400 in cash.

Police also found a phone they say belonged to Ford. Once they were able to gain access to the device, authorities say they got access into Ford's Snapchat account. In the Snapchat they say that they found advertising from Ford marketing crack cocaine for $50 a gram. They also say they found images on the phone that showed Ford with both of the backpacks they found during the chase.

Ford was arrested and is facing a long list of charges. The charges against Ford include Manual Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Less Than One Gram), and Evading Arrest.

