Texas Walmart Stores Cracking Down on Customers Who Use These

Everyone is trying to save money any way we can these days. We're constantly on the lookout for the best sales, buy-one-get-one free events, free or discounted samples on new products, and anyway we can save the money to get the things we need for ourselves and our families.

However, shoppers could soon be experiencing some of their bargain hunting efforts thwarted at the register.

While on a never-ending quest for money saving deals, Texas Walmart shoppers could be getting a shock the next time they check out.

People use coupons for a variety of reasons, mainly revolving around saving money, trying new products, and planning their shopping more efficiently.

The most obvious reason people use coupons is to save money on their purchases. Coupons provide discounts, which can add up to significant savings over time, especially for routine purchases or bulk buying.

Manufacturers often issue coupons for new products as a way to encourage consumers to try them. For consumers, it's a low-risk opportunity to try something new at a reduced cost.

For some, stocking up on essentials when they are on sale and additional discounts can be applied through coupons is a way to prepare for unexpected financial difficulties or emergencies.

In late 2023, Walmart began putting pressure on some if its clients when it comes to coupons and the kind of coupons some manufactures are making available to consumers.

"Walmart hasn’t touched its coupon policy in nearly six years, so it went largely unnoticed when the policy posted online introduced several changes.

People started noticing after an image of what appeared to be an internal memo began circulating in online couponing groups, notifying store staffers that register software would be updated to automatically enforce the new policies."

From changes in how Walmart deals with digital coupons, to changes to overage policies and more, there is some important information in regards to Walmart's new coupon policies you need to know about.

1. Elimination of Overage and Cash Back - Walmart historically honored the full value of a coupon, no matter the actual price of the product.

If your coupon was worth more than the product you were buying, you would actually get cash back or get the difference applied to your transaction.

Not any more.

2. Limit of 4 Identical Coupons Per Household, Per Day - If more than four identical coupons are scanned, a "hard stop" will occur at the register according to new Walmart coupon policy.



3. No More Overrides - What this means is that if a coupon doesn't scan, it will not be accepted. Previously a manual override could be performed if a coupon wouldn't scan, and the coupon would then be accepted. Now, the register's determination is final.

4. Expired Coupons - Expired coupons can no longer, and will no longer be accepted.

5. Product Matching - According to gator995.com "must match the size, brand, quantity, color, etc. or coupons will not be accepted."

You can read the new Walmart coupon policy change in full at corporate.walmart.com/policies.