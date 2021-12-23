The Best Christmas Movie You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

Get our free mobile app

One of my favorite Christmas movies of all time is one you've likely never heard of... Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas!

The Christmas favorite was a made-for-TV movie that came out in 1977.

For everyone who thought I was crazy when we were talking about our favorite Christmas movies of all time, here's the proof! Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas actually exists. Although, it is kind of hard to call it a full movie since it's only 48 minutes long. I remember scouring the HBO lineup as a child to make sure I'd get to see the movie every year. My friend Rebekah and I always looked forward to seeing it. In fact, about 15 years ago, I found a DVD copy of the movie in a $5 bargain bin at a local drug store. You better believe I snatched it up and promptly gifted it to her with the understanding that come what may, each year we'd take the time to watch it together.

Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas was a Jim Henson creation. It's the story of an impoverished otter family who risks it all during the Christmas season to win a talent competition. The grand prize was a whopping $50! The movie is out of print now which is a crying shame! It was one of the last movies out there with a real message!

Look: How Shreveport-Bossier Has Changed from 2007 to Now

Read More: Top Ten Shreveport-Bossier Restaurants We Miss Most