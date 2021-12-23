The Best Christmas Movie You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

One of my favorite Christmas movies of all time is one you've likely never heard of... Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas!

The Christmas favorite was a made-for-TV movie that came out in 1977.

For everyone who thought I was crazy when we were talking about our favorite Christmas movies of all time, here's the proof! Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas actually exists. Although, it is kind of hard to call it a full movie since it's only 48 minutes long. I remember scouring the HBO lineup as a child to make sure I'd get to see the movie every year. My friend Rebekah and I always looked forward to seeing it. In fact, about 15 years ago, I found a DVD copy of the movie in a $5 bargain bin at a local drug store. You better believe I snatched it up and promptly gifted it to her with the understanding that come what may, each year we'd take the time to watch it together.

Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas was a Jim Henson creation. It's the story of an impoverished otter family who risks it all during the Christmas season to win a talent competition. The grand prize was a whopping $50! The movie is out of print now which is a crying shame! It was one of the last movies out there with a real message!

