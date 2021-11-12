‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ is Set to Air on TV Once This Year

One of my favorite holiday traditions is curling up on the sofa with a cup of hot chocolate and watching my favorite Christmas movie, “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

I don’t remember the first time I saw this movie but I instantly loved it and that has continued ever since. Unfortunately, my kids won’t give it a chance at all! I tried to watch it with them the other night and after about five minutes my oldest asked to watch Spiderman. Oh well! Maybe next year, right.

However, for all those who love the movie, you can watch this holiday favorite on December 19 at 7:30 EST on PBS and PBS Kids. This will be the one and only broadcast this season, so make sure you put it on your calendars.

"We are delighted to bring the joy of these holiday classics to families across the country, in partnership with our member stations," said Paula Kerger, President and CEO of PBS, in a press release. "During these challenging times, public television continues to be a free and easily accessible source of comfort, inspiration and education for millions of Americans."

If for some reason you can’t watch it live on television, the classic is available to stream from Amazon Prime Video.

There are several other holiday movies that will be playing on TV this year.

Here is the lineup of Holiday Favorites:

"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. EST.

CBS will air "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer." The stop-motion animated Christmas movie will play three days before Thanksgiving on Monday, Nov. 22, at 8:00 p.m. EST.

The day after Thanksgiving, "Frosty The Snowman" will air on CBS at 8:00 p.m. EST followed by "Frosty Returns" at 8:30 p.m. EST.

The CW will be airing "Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer" the day after Thanksgiving at 9:00 p.m. EST. There will be encore presentations on Dec. 18 and Dec. 22, both at 8:00 p.m.

Sure Signs the Holidays are Coming