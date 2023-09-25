It's no secret that the Lone Star state has a thriving illicit drug trade. And in turn, we've got a whole lot of dedicated law enforcement officers who have one goal: to take these drug trafficking organizations down.

Whether it's on the border of Texas and Mexico or on any of the major highways that thread throughout the state--it's a perpetual game of cat and mouse. Every day is a chance at a successful run or a major takedown.

So with that said, what are the biggest drug busts that have taken place in Texas this year? Well....as much as I poked around, there was no definitive source I could find. So I decided to cobble together a few of the most "wow"-worthy busts found on the internet.

So, while this is by far and away not a definitive list, it's definitely an eye-opener as to the incredible amount of illegal drugs and trafficking that happen all around Texans at any given moment.

The Biggest Drug Busts in Texas for 2023...So Far While it's nowhere near the amount of busts made in 2021 and 2022, the year 2023 has been a busy one for Texas law enforcement. Take a look at just a few of the Lone Star state's biggest and most notable drug busts. We'll keep this updated throughout the year!

**Last updated: September 23, 2023

Note from editor: An indictment is not a conviction. All individuals shown below who have not appeared in court for a judgement are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.