The Biggest Drug Busts in Texas for 2023…So Far
It's no secret that the Lone Star state has a thriving illicit drug trade. And in turn, we've got a whole lot of dedicated law enforcement officers who have one goal: to take these drug trafficking organizations down.
Whether it's on the border of Texas and Mexico or on any of the major highways that thread throughout the state--it's a perpetual game of cat and mouse. Every day is a chance at a successful run or a major takedown.
So with that said, what are the biggest drug busts that have taken place in Texas this year? Well....as much as I poked around, there was no definitive source I could find. So I decided to cobble together a few of the most "wow"-worthy busts found on the internet.
So, while this is by far and away not a definitive list, it's definitely an eye-opener as to the incredible amount of illegal drugs and trafficking that happen all around Texans at any given moment.