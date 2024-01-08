These Dangerous Men Are The Most Wanted Sex Offenders In Texas

Get our free mobile app

When it comes to sex offenders in Texas, the state is serious about giving residents the tools they need to stay informed and to keep their kids and themselves safe. Texas even publishes a map of sex offenders that you can look at to see if any registered sex offenders live near you.

The Texas Department of Public Safety also keeps a list of the Most Wanted Sex Offenders who are evading arrest. According to Texas DPS, these men should be considered armed and dangerous. Three of the Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders in Texas have been recently captured, but 7 remain on the streets.

Below we have listed the 7 Most Wanted Sex Offenders in Texas. If you recognize any of them, it's important to let law enforcement know as soon as possible. In order to the eligible for the cash reward, those who submit tips to authorities must do so in one of the following ways:

1. Call Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

2. Submit a web tip through the Texas 10 Most Wanted website or Facebook page. Or submit a tip through the DPS mobile app.

You can remain anonymous.

Below are the Top 7 Most Dangerous Sex Offenders in Texas.

For more information about the Top Ten list or to see more information about the individual fugitives, visit the Texas DPS site here.

