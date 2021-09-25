The Cal-Cam Fair Is Returning This October To Southwest Louisiana

With many festivals in Louisiana canceling their events in 2021, we have some great news concerning this year's Cal-Cam Fair.

The Cal-Cam Fair Association confirmed with KPLC that the fair is returning to Sulphur this year in October:

The Cal-Cam Fair has been a huge part of our community for years and years and years. We used to have it at the fairgrounds, north of town, and several years back, we moved it to the West Cal Arena. - Jody Barrilleaux (Cal-Cam Fair board member)

The Cal-Cam Fair was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Barrilleaux says that the board members met for two and a half hours to discuss whether or not they should hold the fair this year. She went on to say that they took a serious look at all avenues and came to the conclusion they could run the fair the right way.

One of the tough decisions they had to make was shortening the fair. Usually the Cal-Cam Fair runs all week long. This year, the even will only be two days long.

Barrilleaux said that masks are not required at the fair. She also added that if some fair-goers feel more comfortable wearing a mask that they will honor their choice.

Here's a blast from the past, with a quick look back at the Cal-Cam Fair back in 2016:

The fair will begin on Friday October 8 and end on Sunday October 10.

For more details on the Cal-Cam Fair, click here.