The ‘Candy Man’ Caught in St. Landry Parish Drug Bust

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Criminals sure find some interesting ways to get their product out.

You may remember a recent story out of Rapides Parish when the smell of marijuana turned into a massive discovery during a traffic stop on I-49: 487 psychoactive mushroom chocolate bars. That's 70 pounds!

Well, in a bust dubbed "Operation Candy Man" in St. Landry Parish, deputies with the Sheriff's Department say an Opelousas man has been arrested after 21 individually-wrapped chocolate mushrooms bars and a semi-automatic handgun were allegedly found in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Tuesday, May 16. Detectives then say they went to 41-year-old Earl Johnson's home and found an AR platform rifle, 2 shotguns, and a total amount of $18,080.00 in US currency. Meanwhile, the estimated street value of the illegal narcotics is $880.00.

Johnson was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail and has been charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (Psilocybin)

Illegal Carrying of Weapons; Crime or CDS

Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Johnson's bond was set at $25,000.00.

If you have any information about illegal weapons or drug activity, you are encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Department’s hotline at 337-948-0970 or 948-1030. All callers and information are kept strictly confidential. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device, or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

