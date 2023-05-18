The &#8216;Candy Man&#8217; Caught in St. Landry Parish Drug Bust

The ‘Candy Man’ Caught in St. Landry Parish Drug Bust

Facebook via St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Criminals sure find some interesting ways to get their product out.

You may remember a recent story out of Rapides Parish when the smell of marijuana turned into a massive discovery during a traffic stop on I-49: 487 psychoactive mushroom chocolate bars. That's 70 pounds!

Well, in a bust dubbed "Operation Candy Man" in St. Landry Parish, deputies with the Sheriff's Department say an Opelousas man has been arrested after 21 individually-wrapped chocolate mushrooms bars and a semi-automatic handgun were allegedly found in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Tuesday, May 16. Detectives then say they went to 41-year-old Earl Johnson's home and found an AR platform rifle, 2 shotguns, and a total amount of $18,080.00 in US currency. Meanwhile, the estimated street value of the illegal narcotics is $880.00.

Johnson was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail and has been charged with the following:

  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (Psilocybin)
  • Illegal Carrying of Weapons; Crime or CDS
  • Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Johnson's bond was set at $25,000.00.

If you have any information about illegal weapons or drug activity, you are encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Department’s hotline at 337-948-0970 or 948-1030. All callers and information are kept strictly confidential. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device, or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Parents Should Familiarize Themselves with These Illegal Drugs

Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to recognizing and understanding when your child becomes involved with illegal drugs.

The Most Common Medical Marijuana Questions In Louisiana

Multiple pieces of legislation dealing with medical marijuana and expansions to the current structure have been or will be introduced in the upcoming legislative session that begins March 14, 2022.
Attitudes are shifting about recreational use as well. In last year's session, lawmakers passed a bill that changes penalties for a small amount of marijuana.
At the beginning of 2022, smokable medical marijuana also became legal. Many people have asked questions about how and where to get medical marijuana. Here is the current information available.

✅ Here's How To Behave When Police Stop You

LAFAYETTE, La.. For many, getting pulled over by law enforcement can be an uncomfortable experience. Because knowing better leads to doing better, we're exploring the do's and don'ts of getting pulled over.
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL