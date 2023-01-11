70 Pounds of Mushroom Chocolate Bars Seized During Traffic Stop on Interstate 49 in Rapides Parish
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A traffic stop on I-49 in Rapides Parish was anything but routine when sheriff's deputies say the smell of marijuana turned into a massive discovery.
We have found large amounts of marijuana over the years, we have found artificial urine for testing in the past, and now this one is one of those ones that’s right up there at the top.
That was Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Tommy Carnline who told our news partners at Louisiana Radio Network their canine dog Beny helped them find 487 psychoactive mushroom chocolate bars. That's 70 pounds!
But wait, there's more.
Beny the canine also found some more interesting items:
- 401 ecstasy pills
- 22 THC vape pens
- 14 sealed packs of THC gummies
- 5 ounces of THC wax
- 3 ounces of marijuana
- 1.2 pounds of dried mushrooms
- 2 chocolate THC infused bars
Jacob Boulet, the driver, and Aaron Foy, the passenger, were arrested during that January 5th traffic stop. Both men were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on 8 counts of Possession of CDS I with Intent to Distribute.
In addition to drug charges Boulet was also charged with improper lane usage and an expired motor vehicle sticker. Boulet's bond was set at $40,200 and Foy's bond was set at $40,000 bond.
Carline says mushrooms are "making a comeback" and they think this big haul is from Colorado.
There’s a lot of people that are doing mushrooms now.
Who knew that chocolate and mushrooms went together?