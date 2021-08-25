The Gueydan Duck Festival Is Still On Later This Week

With many festivals in Louisiana canceling again this year, we have some great news concerning the Gueydan Duck Festival.

ThinkStock

Enjoy carnival rides, food, and great music later this week starting this Thursday. You and your family can enjoy skeet shooting, dog trials, pageants, and cooking contests. This Thursday is family night and admission is free.

Check out the sites, sounds, and history of the Gueydan Duck Festival below:

Entertainment includes Wayne Toups, Dustin Sonnier, The Chee Weez, Jamie Bergeron, Bag of Donuts, and many more.

The carnival rides open at 6:00pm on Thursday and Friday. The rides open on Saturday at 12 noon and on Sunday at 11:00am.

ThinkStock

To get a full rundown of all the events at the Gueydan Duck Festival. click here.

So bring out the family this weekend and enjoy all the sights, sounds, and tastes of the Gueydan Duck Festival.