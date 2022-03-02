Mardi Gras Day 2022 is now over as the season was capped off by the last two parades to roll in the Hub City - the Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade and the Independent Parade.

Both parades began at Surrey/Jefferson Streets and ended at Cajun Field.

The Festival began on February 25th and offered great family fun once again this Mardi Gras season. It featured exciting rides and great local musical entertainment such as Wayne Toups, L.A. Roxx, Lil' Nate and more! Le Festival - set up at Cajun Field - was the ending site for all of the Mardi Gras Day parades.

Because of his efforts to make sure Mardi Gras celebrations would return back to normal for the Hub City, the Greater S.W. LA Mardi Gras Association named Lafayette City-Parish President Josh Guillory Parade Marshal of this year's City of Lafayette's Mardi Gras Celebration, according to gomardigras.com.

The parades wrapped up a return of Mardi Gras following a 2021 season that was shut down because of COVID-19.

We hope you had a great Mardi Gras season and enjoyed the return of the fun! For me, as someone who has ridden in different Mardi Gras parades including the Independent Parade, it's always great to see the kids faces light up when your float passes in their direction and you are able to make their day by throwing them something great!

