This year we officially celebrate Mardi Gras on March 1, but we all know the party has already begun with Mardi Gras balls and other celebrations starting up this weekend.

Of course, many of us have our sights set on chasing the chickens and enjoying the parades leading up to Fat Tuesday.

To get your planner looking pretty, below is a list of Acadiana area parades rolling through Mardi Gras Day.

Friday, February 18, 2022

Krewe des Canailles Walking Parade, Lafayette, 7:00 pm

Saturday, February 19, 2022

Carencro Mardi Gras Parade, Carencro, 11:00 am

Krewe Des Chiens Dog Parade, Downtown Lafayette, 2:00 pm

Lake Arthur Mardi Gras Parade, Lake Arthur, 2:00 pm

Krewe of Carnival en Rio, Lafayette, 6:30 pm

Sunday, February 20, 2022

Scott Mardi Gras Parade, Scott, 1:00 pm

Grand Marais Children's Mardi Gras Parade, Grand Marais, 3:00 pm

Friday, February 25, 2022

Kick-off Parade Honoring COVID Heroes, Lafayette, TBA

Saturday, February 26, 2022

Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade, Youngsville, 11:00 am

Baldwin Mardi Gras Parade, Baldwin, 12:00 pm

Lafayette Children's Parade, Lafayette, 12:30 pm

Cypremort Point Boat Parade, Cypremort Point, 1:00 pm

Krewe of Dionysius Parade, Bayou Vista, 2:00 pm

Rayne Mardi Gras Parade, Rayne, 3:00 pm

Jennings Mardi Gras Parade, Jennings, 4:30 pm

Krewe of Bonaparte Parade, Lafayette, 6:30 pm

Sunday, February 27, 2022

Henderson Mardi Gras Parade, Henderson, 12:30 pm

Krewe of Galatea Parade, Morgan City, 2:00 pm

Eunice Lil Mardi Gras Parade, Eunice, 3:00 pm

Monday, February 28, 2022

Krewe of Amani Parade, Patterson, 2:00 pm

Queen Evangeline's Parade, Lafayette, 6:00 pm

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Half Fast Krewe of Frank's Parade, Opelousas, 9:00 am

Butte LaRose Parade, Butte LaRose, 10:00 am

King Gabriel's Parade, Lafayette, 10:00 am

Grand Marais Mardi Gras Parade, Jeanerette, 11:00 am

Franklin Mardi Gras Parade, Franklin, 1:00 pm

Krewe of Coteau Parade, Coteau, 1:00 pm

Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade, Lafayette, 1:00 pm

Townsquare Media Independent Parade, Lafayette, 2:00 pm

Krewe Chic-a-la-Pie Parade, Kaplan, 2:00 pm

Krewe of Hephaestus Parade, Morgan City, 2:00 pm

Family Affair Mardi Gras Parade, Loreauville, 2:00 pm

Sunset Mardi Gras Parade, Sunset, 2:00 pm

Carnival d'Acadie Parade, Crowley, 3:00 pm

Eunice Courir de Mardi Gras Parade, Eunice, 3:00 pm

