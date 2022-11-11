First of its Kind Holiday Parade Coming to New Orleans This Year

Christmas is right around the corner and if you are planning on heading to New Orleans to celebrate the holiday then we have the perfect family event for you to attend.

This year a new parade will be hitting the streets of New Orleans… a holiday parade.

The Children’s Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade will be held on December 3, 2022, at 3 pm.

The parade will start in the French Market of Downtown New Orleans and proceed to Lafayette Square.

Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade Route via https://nolaholidayparade.com/ loading...

Once the parade is over a holiday concert will be held in Lafayette Square from 5 to 7 pm.

The Children’s Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade is replacing the Krewe of Jingle Parade that previously rolled during the holidays, a spokesperson for the Downtown Development District confirmed.

The holiday parade will feature all sorts of holiday surprises but parade watchers can expect to see oversized toy soldiers, custom-designed floats, and a 30-foot Santa in the parade.

The biggest surprise attendees can expect to see are high-flying balloons. This will be the first time that high-flying balloons will be featured in a parade in New Orleans.

Of course, you can also expect to see your favorite marching bands in the holiday spirit.

If you can't make it out to the parade New Orleans residents will be able to watch it on WDSU from 3-5 pm. For those out-of-towners who may want to tune in, I would suggest keeping an eye on Facebook to see if the parade may be streamed live.

