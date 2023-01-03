2023 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

Mardi Gras is right around the corner and if you have never been to Mardi Gras in New Orleans this might be the year to make the trip.

I love Mardi Gras, it is my absolute favorite holiday and no other city creates the Mardi Gras magic as New Orleans does. So if this is the year you want to drive the 2.5 hours and take it all in then here is this year's parade schedule.

New Orleans Holds Annual Mardi Gras Celebration Sean Gardner, Getty Images loading...

Here is the 2023 New Orleans Parade Schedule:

Friday, January 6, 2023:

Joan of Arc anachronist foot parade

Saturday, January 28, 2023:

Chewbacchus sci-fi foot parade

Sunday, January 29, 2023:

Nefertiti

Friday, February 3, 2023:

Krewe Boheme Art Nouveau foot parade

Saturday, February 4, 2023:

Krewe du Vieux mini float parade

Sunday, February 5, 2023:

'tit Rex

Sunday, February 5, 2023:

krewedelusion

Friday, February 10, 2023:

Cork- 3 pm

Oshun- 6 pm

Cleopatra- 6:30 pm

ALLA- 7 pm

Saturday, February 11, 2023:

Legion of Mars- 11:45 am

Pontchartrain- 1 pm

Choctaw- 2 pm

Freret- 3:30 pm (One of my favorite parades)

Spartan Society- 5:30 pm

Pygmalion- 6:15 pm

Sunday, February 12, 2023:

Femme Fatale- 11 am

Carrollton- 12 pm

King Arthur- 1 pm

Barkus- 2 pm

Wednesday, February 15, 2023:

Druids- 6:15 pm

Nyx- 6:45 pm (One of my favorite parades)

Thursday, February 16, 2023:

Thursday night in general is my absolute favorite night of Mardi Gras)

Babylon- 5:30 pm

Chaos- 6 pm

Muses- 6:30 pm

Friday, February 17, 2023:

Hermes- 5:30 pm

Krewe d'Etat- 6:30 pm

Morpheus- 7 pm

Saturday, February 18, 2023:

NOMTOC- 10:45 am

Iris- 11 am

Tucks- 12 pm

Endymion- 4:15 pm (Definitely a must-see parade)

Sunday, February 19, 2023:

Okeanos- 11 am

Mid-City- 11:45 am

Thoth- 12 pm

Bacchus- 5:15 pm

Monday, February 20, 2023:

Red Beans, Dead Beans, and the Krewe of Feijao- 2 pm

Proteus- 5:15 pm

Orpheus- 6 pm

Tuesday, February 21, 2023:

Zulu- 8 am (Definitely a must-see parade)

Rex- 10:30 am

Elks-Orleans and Crescent City truck parades- The parade starts immediately following Rex.

The Societe de Sainte Anne and other marching clubs- This parade takes place in the AM.