The Most Famous Television Show Set in Louisiana – And All 50 States

There's been quite a few television shows that are set in Louisiana, especially since Hollywood South has become a thing, but what's the most famous?

How to Define "Most Famous" Television Show

Because the internet wins at everything, the work has been done. Thankfully, a Reddit user has done some digging, and put it into a neat little chart. But what goes into something being the "most famous" television show set in your state?

Reddit user u/Dremarious says this about how he was able to identify each state's most famous television show:

Fame is based on how many awards any given show has won or was nominated. This data was found from IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. Cultural impact also played a role but is a completely qualitative aspect.

Some shows make in obvious where they are located like The Office or Breaking Bad but some could technically be anywhere without some insight from the producers and description of the shows such as Roseanne.

Fun Fact: Can you name the actor that’s been in the most of the shows?

So, with that being said, which show could it be? Treme? NCIS: New Orleans? Duck Dynasty? True Detective (Season 1)?

Nope! Here is the most famous show set in Louisiana:

True Blood was nominated for 158 prestigious awards, and took home 38 of them, including the Prime Time Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series.

The show tells the tale of Sookie Stackhouse, a telepathic waitress, who has her world turned upside down when she meets Bill Compton, a southern gentleman and...VAMPIRE! And it's all set in a fictitious Louisiana town called Bon Temps.

It definitely captured audiences attention in the early seasons, but seemed to wane as the show went on into later seasons. It caught the height of the vampire craze, and ran with it! Not to mention, Louisianans wanted to see just how bad the accents were.

Now you know that True Blood is the most famous show set in Louisiana, but what about other states and shows?

Most Famous Television Show Set in Every State

Here is the full map to tell you the most famous television show from every state: