The New Name Suggestions For South Carolina’s Live Mascot Has Football Fans In Tears

Live mascotts have always been a great and long lived tradition in the world of college football. College gamedays wouldn’t be the same without some these legendary mascots making their appearance on a satudrday evening in the fall. Some of the most notable are Georgia’s Uga the bulldog, Texas’ longhorn named Bevo, and LSU’s Mike The Tiger.

South Carolina has also had a long tradition of having a live mascot for game days. The university mascot is known as the Gamecocks, and here is their live rooster known as Sir Big Spur.

He was first introduced in 1999 and has been an iconic figure in South Carolina football for over two decades now, but Sir Big Spur could be getting a name change soon. South Carolina’s legal team is advising against using the name Sir Big Spur going forward because of recent arguments in the college football world. The state has suggested some new names and they are really interesting to say the least.

The top three names suggested so far have been Cluck Norris, Marco Pollo, an Cock Commander. Yes, you read that last one correctly. Now If you are a 22 year old guy who represents Gen Z like myself, then you probably have one name immediately circled as you're favorite. If you do think like this, then most of Twitter absolutely agrees with you.

Cock Commanders has been a fan favorite by majority of the social media world, but I personally really like Cluck Norris. I think its is clever and it brings back some old humor I haven’t heard in quite some time.

While the internet is continuing to post their ideas for the live mascots new name, no one has ever stopped to think of how Sir Big Spur feels about the name change. Did anyone even ask if he was ok with any of these new suggestions? Well, he took to Twitter to ask this exact question himselft.

In all seriousness, the Univeristy of South Carolina is going to have to make a tough decision. What name do you think the university should go with?

