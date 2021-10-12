The Old Mulate’s/Pont Breaux’s Restaurant Building Can Be Yours for $550K

In early August of this year, the owners of Pont Breaux's Cajun Restaurant in Breaux Bridge announced that they were closing the restaurant permanently. They attributed the closure to rising food costs along with the lack of kitchen staffing.

A couple of months later, the building has hit the market.

My friend Brandi McKnight is the listing agent and she posted yesterday that the property just hit the market.

Of course, many remember that Pont Breaux's started as the iconic Mulate's, which originally opened in 1980.

Then long-time Mulate's manager Jimmy LaGrange and his business partner Randy LeBlanc bought the restaurant in 2011 and renamed it Pont Breaux's Cajun Restaurant.

Over the years, the restaurant has been known for its delicious Cajun food. However, the establishment was equally notorious for its live Cajun and Zydeco bands that kept folks on the dance floor.

The property is listed at $550,000 and is located at 325 W Mills Avenue in Breaux Bridge. It contains 8,667 square feet of retail space along with 500 square feet of warehouse space.

The property sits on just under one acre of land.

Here are a few pictures of the restaurant. For more pictures and full details on the property, visit the MLS listing here.

