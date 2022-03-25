The Pelicans Add A Griddy Cam To Their Jumbotron

When it comes to the New Orleans Pelicans, many fans have always wanted the team to embrace the state more. What I mean is, play more Louisiana artists during the game. Play state-related games and challenges during the timeouts. And include dance challenges with actual dances from the state.

Well, the Pelicans have begun doing that. Smoothie King Center and the Pelicans have added a griddy cam for fans to share their best griddy during the game.

This is awesome especially because the artist who created the Griddy, Lah Griddy is from New Orleans. So for the Pelicans to embrace one of their own is super cool. Now can we get a Saints edition jersey and can Lil Wayne & Master P be played during the game!