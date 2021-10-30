The Perfect Halloween Candy and Alcohol Pairings

If you're planning on rummaging around in your kid's Halloween candy this weekend, take it to the next level and pair it with your favorite adult beverages.

ThinkStock

The best part of Halloween for parents is when your kids finally go to sleep, and you can pick through their candy stash while getting LIT. I found a great website called Molly's Spirits that lists some amazing and well-thought-out pairings.

So what type of alcohol pairs best with Halloween candy?

Candy Corn And Beer

ThinkStock

Molly's Spirits recommends:

Basically popcorn and beer with a Halloween twist! This festive candy is perfect for anyone with a serious sweet tooth. Its sugary taste is complemented nicely by the crisp, cold taste of a chilled beer. Pair with Dead Guy Ale or the TRVE Brewing Tunnel of Trees IPA to bring this combo to life with their festive cans.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups And Bourbon

ThinkStock

Molly's Spirts says:

Peanut butter makes everything better and so does whiskey. It’s a match made in heaven! We suggest a rich, full bourbon like Maker’s Mark, Four Roses or Breckenridge Bourbon.

Hershey's Kisses And Champagne

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

Molly's Spirits recommends:

A pairing fit for a hallo-queen! This match just screams romance and sophistication. The dry finish of champagne is nicely balanced by the sweet taste of a chocolate kiss. We recommend the Casa De Valor Cava Brut or the Gruet Brut for your bubbly of choice.

Gummy Bears And Vodka

ThinkStock

Molly's Spirits says:

Liquor treat! Vodka needs a sweet, fruity partner to balance out its intensity, and gummy bears will surely do the trick. We recommend Woody Creek, Spring 44 or Vanjak for this colorful combo. Pro Tip: You can make drunken bears if you pour the vodka over the bowl of gummies and let it sit for a few hours. These little guys will soak up the booze in no time!

Sour Candy And Tequila

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

Molly's Spirits recommends:

Together, this pair is strong enough to awaken the dead. The sour and sweet taste of this classic candy reminds us of the refreshing flavor of a margarita! Pair it with Espolòn Tequila and you’ve got a bone-shaking treat. Tipsy Bartender agrees with us… they even made a Sour Patch Shot recipe.

M&Ms And Red Wine

Photo by Sebastian Gómez on Unsplash

Molly's Spirits says:

Alright, this pair is an obvious one. Chocolate and red wine. Need we say more? With this combination, you have plenty of options and really can’t go wrong. To narrow down the scope of ‘red wine’, we chose a few of our favorite festive bottles: Old Soul Cabernet Sauvignon, Owen Roe Sinister Hand, Ghostrunner Ungrafted Red and Boneshaker Zinfandel.

For even more amazing Halloween candy and alcohol pairings, click here.