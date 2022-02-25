The Ragin Cajuns Bounce Back & Win Both Games On Friday

The Ragin Cajun softball team began their Mardi Gras Mambo weekend on Friday with a doubleheader. Coming off of the loss to Alabama on Thursday many wondered how the Cajuns would perform on Friday. Well, they won both games to start the weekend.

The Cajuns beat Eastern Illinois 6-5 with a walk-off run in the 9th inning. The Cajuns started off slow on the offensive end against E Illinois. However, the bats started rolling when the Cajuns needed them the most. Laney Credeur got an RBI along with 2 hits. The Cajuns scored the winning run from off of an error by E. Illinois after a bunt single by Jenna Kean.

Now when it comes to the second game against St. Thomas the Cajuns were ready to roll from the jump. The Cajuns beat St. Thomas 10-0 via the run rule in the 5th. The bats were warmed and St. Thomas couldn't do anything to slow the Cajuns down. Raina O'Neal & Samantha Graeter both got 2 RBI's, while Laney Credeur, Alexa Langeliers, Karly Heath, and Melissa Mayeux all got 1 RBI. St. Thomas had no answer to the Cajuns bats.

The Cajuns played well on Friday to start Mardi Gras Mambo weekend. UL will be back on the diamond Saturday at 3:00 pm against Portland State.