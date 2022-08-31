The Real Reason Your Dog is Eating Grass, It’s Not What You Think

At our house, we have two dogs. We have an Australian Shepard, his name is Jasper and we have a Havanese, his name is Rudy. They are lovable all the time, likeable some of the time, and hungry just about any time they are awake. Like most families that have a dog, we have a yard for them to run and romp and do their business. But over the past few weeks, I have noticed that both pets appear to be eating an inordinate amount of grass.

Over my entire time on the planet, I have always heard that the reason dogs eat grass is that they have an upset stomach. The grass aids in their digestive distress I suppose. While this can be the case for some pets, it's not the main reason that your dog will stroll into your backyard and start eating your lawn.

Apparently, the real reason that your dog eats grass is a lot simpler than a stomach ache. According to veterinarians the reason that most dogs and cats for that matter ingest grass is that they like the way it tastes. Yeah, your dog or cat simply wants a salad to go along with whatever that stuff is that you've been feeding them.

About 75% of dog owners say their dog eats some kind of plant material at least once a week. And if you think about it, now would be the perfect time to harvest some grass and enjoy the bounty of the summer. Think of how you enjoy a fresh bite of lettuce or spinach in a salad. It's cool, it's refreshing, it's actually kind of sweet, and it tastes good.

Now you do need to be mindful of any chemicals that you may put in your yard. If you've put out insecticides or herbicides you'll want to allow for several days to pass before you turn your dogs out onto that piece of ground.

So now you know, that what is a lawn and garden to you is simply a giant salad bar to your dog. Just like your home and the surrounding area are considered to be a showplace for you and your family to your dog it's just a giant toilet that has a food bowl, a water bowl, and a soft place to sleep.

So, don't be alarmed if you see your pet eating grass every now and then. It's actually quite okay. However, Vets do caution that if you notice your pet ingesting a large quantity of grass and you've seen them vomiting, it might be time for a trip to the doctor's office. I know your pet will love that, just like mine does.