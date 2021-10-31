Lafayette Will Go Crazy for the New Bread Coming to Subway

Lafayette, get ready for the new bread that may be coming to Subways in the Acadiana area soon. Imagine, your favorite sandwich made with bread that contains no sugar but is still loaded with flavor! Atkins and Keto dieters, now you can have bread without feeling guilty.

Subway has partnered with Hero Bread to offer sandwich lovers a "one-net-carb, zero-sugar bread". A 6" portion will be loaded with multi-grains and contain 12 grams of protein, 26 grams of fiber and only 100 calories.

Subway is offering their new low-carb bread in only test markets at this time. Now through mid-December, the new classic Artisan Italian Bread will be available in Savannah, Des Moines, Colorado Springs and Boise.

Subway is using the influence strength of Tom Brady (vocal about not eating bread) to promote their new bread offering.

The new Hero Bread at Subway will be an addition to the chain's three types of bread currently on the menu. The new bread will be more for carbohydrate-conscious consumers.

Great bread is part of Subway’s DNA, and the addition of Hero Bread to our menu is not only the next evolution of that, but also helps more people enjoy their favorite sandwich at Subway, We look forward to introducing Hero Bread, adding more locations around the country, and offering our guests even more choices.” -Carrie Walsh, Chief Marketing Officer at Subway

No word yet on exactly when Subway's new low-carb bread will hit Lafayette stores.