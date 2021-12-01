You can now place wagers on your favorite sports in Kinder at Coushatta Casino Resort.

The Rez Sportsbook is now open. You can bet on and watch your favorite sports teams in Coushatta's new spacious sportsbook with huge big screen TVs all over The Rez and 18 betting kiosks.

If you're familiar with the layout of Coushatta Casino Resort, the new sportsbook is located where Gumbeaux’s Oyster & Sports Bar used to be.

Bet on hundreds of live and upcoming college and pro sports events including football, baseball, basketball, hockey, auto racing, UFC, soccer, and many more.

The Rez features comfortable lounge and bar seating, signature cocktails and delicious Cajun bar bites like Boudin Egg Rolls and Cajun Pork Belly Sliders!

Location: Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder

Open Daily • 9am-9:30pm Bar Hours: Sunday - Thursday • 11:00am-10:00pm, Friday & Saturday • 11:00am-11:00pm