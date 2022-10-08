The Saints Add A New Game Day Tradition

Football is full of traditions that fans love. Every NFL fan base has a game day tradition that they believe makes them unique. There are some pretty iconic ones that range from stadium traditions to tailgating traditions. For example, Bills’ Mafia likes to throw people onto plastic tables until they break.

Bengals fans have a chant that sounds off every home game from start to finish. Cincinnati fans love to cheer on the team while “Who Dey”. The Raiders bring in a special guest to light the giant torch in memory of their former owner, Al Davis.

The Saints have a handful of gameday traditions that fans absolutely love. My personal favorite is the “Who Dat” chant or as I like to call it, the better version of the “Who Dey” chant. The saints allow current and sometimes even retired players to lead the Dome in the famous pre-game chant.

Let’s not forget about Champion Square and all the pre-game festivities that take place there. From live band to drinking with you're friends and family, Champion Square is the place to be on game day. Lastly, you can’t celebrate a Saints touchdown without hearing the magnificent trumpets playing along to “When the Saints go Marching In”.

The Saints are bringing in a new game day tradition that is sure to get fans fired up for kickoff. The organization is introducing the game day bell. The new tradition will feature Saints’ legends sounding off the massive bell 90, 60, and 30 minutes ahead of kickoff.

I love the idea of game day traditions and I'm all for adding another one. What Saints’ game day tradition is you're favorite and will the game day bell be you're new number one?

