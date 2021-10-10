My family and I ate one of my favorite meals last night, burgers.

So, I set out on a mission to find the best burger restaurants in our town. Some people like using Yelp, but I'm a Trip Advisor guy myself.

The Top 10 Best Burgers In Lake Charles According To Trip Advisor:

1. Chart House - 4.5 circles (located in the Golden Nugget)

Google Maps

2. Luna Bar and Grill - 4.5 circles

Google Maps

3. Landry's Seafood House - 4.5 circles (located in the Golden Nugget)

Google Maps

4. Prime Cuttery - 5 circles

Google Maps

5. Southern Spice Restaurant and Grill - 4 circles

Google Maps

6. Maplewood Burgers Lake Charles - 4.5 circles

Maplewood Burgers Facebook

7. Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux - 4 circles

Google Maps

8. MacFarlane's Celtic Pub - 4 circles

Google Maps

9. Nina-P's Cafe - 4.5 circles

Google Maps

10. Loggerheads Bar - 4 circles

Loggerheads Bar And Grill Facebook

You may be asking yourself why some restaurants rank higher than others on the list but have a lower ranking. Trip Advisor will rank a restaurant that has a ton of reviews higher over another restaurant that has a few reviews even though the scores should suggest otherwise. I think this is very fair because anyone can get their family and friends to give their restaurant a five-circle review even if the food doesn't deserve it. That's not a dig on any restaurant on this list; I'm just explaining why having more reviews carries more weight in Trip Advisor's rankings.

