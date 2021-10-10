The Top 10 Best Burgers In Lake Charles
My family and I ate one of my favorite meals last night, burgers.
So, I set out on a mission to find the best burger restaurants in our town. Some people like using Yelp, but I'm a Trip Advisor guy myself.
The Top 10 Best Burgers In Lake Charles According To Trip Advisor:
1. Chart House - 4.5 circles (located in the Golden Nugget)
2. Luna Bar and Grill - 4.5 circles
3. Landry's Seafood House - 4.5 circles (located in the Golden Nugget)
4. Prime Cuttery - 5 circles
5. Southern Spice Restaurant and Grill - 4 circles
6. Maplewood Burgers Lake Charles - 4.5 circles
7. Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux - 4 circles
8. MacFarlane's Celtic Pub - 4 circles
9. Nina-P's Cafe - 4.5 circles
10. Loggerheads Bar - 4 circles
You may be asking yourself why some restaurants rank higher than others on the list but have a lower ranking. Trip Advisor will rank a restaurant that has a ton of reviews higher over another restaurant that has a few reviews even though the scores should suggest otherwise. I think this is very fair because anyone can get their family and friends to give their restaurant a five-circle review even if the food doesn't deserve it. That's not a dig on any restaurant on this list; I'm just explaining why having more reviews carries more weight in Trip Advisor's rankings.
Did your favorite burger joint make the list? If not tell us in the comments of our Facebook post.
To see the full list of best-rated burger restaurants in Lake Charles, click here