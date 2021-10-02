The Unsettling History of Hauntings on Stagecoach Road in Marshall, Texas

It's like the setting of an eerie movie.

A road tucked away in the East Texas Pine Curtain in Marshall, Texas. It's an old red dirt road that has overgrown branches in some areas and blocks the sun and at night it blocks the moonlight. If you're looking for a creepy unsettling drive, welcome to Marshall's old Stagecoach Road.

Before the red dirt road was known as a haunted road, it was the main road used by stagecoaches connecting East Texas to Shreveport.

This road was well-traveled before the Civil War in the mid-1800s. Once the expanse of the railroad made its way through East Texas travel on the stagecoach road dramatically declined. Even though this road is registered as a historical site, there is not a historical marker on the actual road.

In November of 2020, a YouTube channel called Old Time Road Trip Tour made its way to the most haunted road of Marshall, Texas.

They claimed, "This is the most haunted trail in Texas." Their video includes a visit to the Pine Bluff Missionary Baptist Church where the historical marker is located. Unfortunately, their video was taken during the day so we didn't see any paranormal activity during this video. Check out their video below.

Although the road has been maintained by the county, they have wanted to keep a lot of the road as original as possible.

Clay Henderson YouTube

Another YouTube video posted by Clay Henderson with Sonshine Paranormal shows them driving down the dirt road in the middle of the night. In the video, they claim that they were getting a lot of hits on their K2 ghost meter tool so they decided to get out of the vehicle and investigate.

They claim that you can see a woman in a long white dress walking across the road. They also have photos of what they claim is a man on the side of the road? What do you think it is?

Watch the video below and tell us what you see.



According to The Marshall News Messenger, several ghost hunters have made their way to the haunted road to catch glimpse of the ghostly legends that lurk under the East Texas Pine Curtain.

The child's handprint is probably the creepiest recorded incident on Stagecoach Road in Marshall.

About 3 years ago Stephenie Watson took to her Facebook to share a very eerie story. Her post said: "So last night, we took a Jeep-Run down Stage Coach Road Marshall TX to Karnack TX and in no way did I have any idea until this morning what many have said about this road. I only recorded a small bit just for memory purposes, and this footage does not justify, by any means, how dusty it was. This morning we went out to clean the Jeep and we are blown away by the child's handprint on the driver's side. At no point was a child anywhere near our vehicle during the ride to have touched it, especially not during the dusty parts of the drive. (We washed and dried our Jeep before the ride!) I am now doing my research and I am finding that not only has this happened to others, but many claim to have witnessed more than just handprints."

There is no denying that the handprint is there. This is so unsettling to me.

Have you had any scary experiences in Marshall, Texas on Stagecoach Road?

Read More: 7 Most Haunted Locations in Shreveport-Bossier

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)