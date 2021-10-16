Creepy Haunted Locations in Louisiana

Believe it or not, National Ghost Hunting Day is a real holiday. Maybe not one that your boss will give you the day off for, but still an actual holiday. And in a state that is known as much for being haunted, as for our wonderful food, this is great news. (Remind me to put the last Saturday in September on my calendar for next year.) We have a ton of haunted places around Louisiana, and I for one would like to check them all out. We are a very spooky state, and this is the perfect time of year to go exploring. Some of my favorite haunted locations around Louisiana are below, but let me know if you have any secret spots that we need to visit. Happy Halloween, fellow Louisianians. #BOO

simon wijers via unsplash

The Myrtles Plantation - St Francisville - built in 1796 and supposedly the most haunted house in America. The October tours are really fun, and super scary.

Elise Reuss Memorial School - Iberville Parish - built in 1907 and now abandoned. The overgrown weeds and deterioration of the building makes this a pretty creepy place. It's just outside of White Castle on the River Road

Forbing Railroad tracks, Forbing, LA. - supposedly haunted by a headless man who was decapitated on the tracks. People have spotted a strange glowing light through the years that they attribute to the ghost of the headless man

Adrian Cosca on Unsplash

Manchac Swamp - also known as Ghost Swamp. This creepy waterway is located near Ponchatoula, and is (in)famous for the story surrounding the curse of local voodoo queen Julia Brown

Old EA Conway Memorial Hospital - Monroe - built in 1948, and abandoned in 1987, this place is super creepy. It's a destination for national paranormal seekers who have posted about it extensively on YouTube. And it is sadly now on the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation's most endangered sites list.

LeBeau Mansion - Arabie - infamous destination for ghost hunting. After sitting vacant for decades, it mysteriously burned to the ground in 2013. Formerly one of the largest plantations in the state, and was at one time used for a boarding house, a hotel and an illegal casino.

Mick Haupt on Unsplash

Tomb of Marie LaVeau - New Orleans - Located in St Louis Cemetery No 1, thousands of visitors each year come to leave the VooDoo Queen an offering. One of the most visited spots in the Crescent City.

Caddo Parish Penal Farm - Shreveport - Located on West 70th Street, this abandoned 20th century prison started out as an old pea farm. The land it sits on was once the site of the plantation home of Lieutenant Governor Caesar Carpentier Antoine in the 1800's

Bonnie and Clyde Ambush Site - Gibbsland - located on Louisiana State Hwy 154, this is where the duo were actually gunned down. A very eerie spot, and a huge tourist destination in north Louisiana.

Courtney Cook on Unsplash

Old State Capitol Building - Baton Rouge - just looking at this place gives me the creeps. Supposedly, former state legislator Pierre Couvillion died of a heart attack during a state session, and still haunts the building to this day. Also, someone singing the Governor Jimmie Davis penned song 'You Are My Sunshine' has been picked up by paranormal investigators in the halls more than once. Listed as a National Historic Monument

Chretien Point - Sunset - two Civil War battles were fought near this plantation, which is now privately owned. It is located on the banks of beautiful Bayou Bourbeaux, and some say they can still smell sulfur and gun smoke in the air from the spirits of long gone soldiers.

LaLaurie Mansion - New Orleans. Located at 1140 Royal Street in the heart of the French Quarter. Truly a "House of Horrors" where Madame Delphine LaLaurie supposedly tortured, maimed, and murdered slaves inside her own home over 200 years ago. Once owned by actor Nicolas Cage.