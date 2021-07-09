The World’s Highest Hotel, J Hotel Shanghai Tower is Open

J Hotel Shanghai Tower is open and is now the highest hotel in the world. Located in Shanghai Tower, J Hotel offers unparalleled views across all of Shanghai, China.

Located on floors 101 to 120, J Hotel is not only the highest hotel in the world but it can also boast about being located inside the second-tallest building in the world.

J Hotel Shanghai Tower stands adjacent to The Bund in an area of Shanghai that is crowded with shimmering glass and steel towers of grandeur that represent the modern age of architecture in a city that celebrates both old and new.

Centered in the heart of the business center, J Hotel Shanghai Tower gives guests access to the epicenter of business, shopping and entertainment and is just an 8-minute train ride to the airport.

Shanghai Tower is a 128-story skyscraper and shares the record for having the tallest observation deck in the world. Elevators inside the structure have a top speed of 46 mph, the third fastest in the world.

Construction began on the tower in November of 2008 and opened to the public in February of 2015. It cost's over $2.4 billion to build and is largely unoccupied due to maintenance issues.