Yes, Nancy Pelosi Is Right (For A Change)

It is inherently the right decision for the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives to not give in to Chinese government bullying and to visit Taiwan, reaffirming the U.S. position that Taiwan is a separate and independent state. Despite claims that she was backing off the trip, CNN first broke the news this morning that a flight to Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, is on her agenda.

This is extremely important.

The stop -- the first for a US House speaker in 25 years -- is not currently on Pelosi's public itinerary and comes at a time when US-China relations are already at a low point.

The Taiwanese official added that she is expected to stay in Taiwan overnight. It is unclear when exactly Pelosi will land in Taipei.

The US official added that Defense Department officials are working around the clock on monitoring any Chinese movements in the region and securing a plan to keep her safe.

During a regular foreign ministry briefing Monday, China warned against the "egregious political impact" of Pelosi's planned visit to the self-governing island that China claims as a part of its territory and reiterated that its military "won't sit by idly" if Beijing feels its "sovereignty and territorial integrity" is being threatened.

More Americans Now Living Paycheck-to-Paycheck

CNBC news has a new report out about how bad inflation has gotten: More Americans, even those making $200,000 or more a year, are living paycheck-to-paycheck.

As of June, 61% of Americans — roughly 157 million adults — lived paycheck to paycheck, according to a new LendingClub report. That’s up from 58% who reported living paycheck to paycheck in May. A year ago, the number of adults who felt stretched too thin was 55%. Even top earners have been struggling to make ends meet, the report found. Of those earning $200,000 or more, 36% reported living paycheck to paycheck, a jump from the previous month. Another recent survey, from consulting firm Willis Towers Watson, estimated 36% of those earning $100,000 or more said they were living paycheck to paycheck.

Once again, even if we aren't in a recession, it's almost impossible for Americans to not think we are.

Hispanics Evenly Split Between Democrats and Republicans

I am not quite sure how many times I need to shout this from the rooftops, but this should be in flaming red letters with sirens at the Democratic Party's HQ.

That is apocalyptic, and another sign that the Democrats are in the worst trouble they as a party have ever been in. It is beyond a nightmare scenario at this point. Decision Desk HQ has Republicans favored to take back the Senate. The signs are there that November is going to be just awful for them.

