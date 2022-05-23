Two thieves were caught on camera as they broke into the Vautrots Mini Mart in Church Point.

As you will see below, the thieves entered the store after breaking the glass on the front door, then proceeded to make their way behind the counter.

Vautrots Mini Mart Vautrots Mini Mart loading...

Once behind the counter, the thieves reportedly took cigarettes from the drawers and dumped them into the trash cans they had with them.

The store is asking for your help in identifying the subjects in the video here and if you have any information on this break-in, they're asking for you to call the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office.

Those responsible for breaking into Vautrots Mini Mart were last seen driving a white Toyota Camry

Vautrots Mini Mart Vautrots Mini Mart loading...

Here's the video surveillance of the thieves entering the store and then allegedly stealing cigarettes from the store in Church Point.