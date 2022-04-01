Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend April 1-3

Can you believe that it's already April? Well, it is and it's the weekend and time to get out and do something fun after a long weekend of work.

With that being said, we have another edition of things to do in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana this weekend.

K-Bon's which is located on the corner of Hwy. 397 and East McNeese Street in Lake Charles will have Roc N Docs on Friday night and Trace Johnson on Saturday night. Both artists will play from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

2018 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival - Day 2 Getty Images loading...

Ronnie Milsap will be playing at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles on Saturday night at 8:00 pm inside the Grand Event Center.

Dani Lacour Music Facebook Page Dani Lacour Music Facebook Page loading...

Beauxdines is located at 3013 Ryan Street in Lake Charles and will have Dani Lacour on Friday night and Shawn Saucier and the Louisiana Scramble band on Saturday night.

The Cajun Woodstock festival will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday, April 2 & 3 in Church Point with performances by Dustin Sonnier, Damon Troy, and Geno Delafose.

Photo provided by Johnny Jimenez Photo provided by Johnny Jimenez loading...

Country artist Johnny Jimenez will perform Friday night at Linda's Lounge located on Lake Street in Lake Charles starting at 9:00 pm. Saturday night, Johnny will play live at Wayne's Bar & Deli in Sulphur located on Highway 27 South starting at 9:00 pm.

Mary's lounge is located on East Broad Street in Lake Charles and will have Flashback live on Friday night starting at 7:00 pm. Then on Sunday, Aaron Istre will start at 5:00 pm.

attachment-CYPHACON2022 loading...

The 10th annual edition of CYPHACON takes place Friday through Sunday at the Lake Charles Civic Center from the main Coliseum to the exhibition hall and even on the second and third floors of the civic center.

The Panorama Music House which is located at 331 Broad Street in Lake Charles will have the band Zydecane Friday night starting at 9:00 pm.

Enjoy your weekend.