Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend April 22-24

Are you thinking what we are thinking? Yep, it's been a long week and we are ready for the weekend. The forecast is shaping up to be beautiful which means you have the all-clear to get out there and have some fun and enjoy the outdoors.

It's time again for another edition of what to do in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana this weekend. We have searched around and found a bunch of things going on in the area and made you a list.

The Chapman's Children's Benefit will take place Saturday at the Cajun French Music Association (CFMA) building located at 3481 East Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles. These three small children lost both parents within two weeks' time to COVID. HERE are the details and lineup of events.

Beauxdines located at 3013 Ryan Street in Lake Charles will have Nashville Star finalist David St. Romain Friday night and Doc Wilder on Saturday night. Both artists play from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm each night.

Country music artist Pat Green will be performing live at the Golden Nugget Friday night in the Grand Event Center. Pat will take the stage at 8:30 pm.

Johnny Jimenez will be playing at Linda's Lounge on Lake Street in Lake Charles Friday night starting at 9:00 pm. Then on Saturday morning, Johnny will play at the Chapman Children's Benefit at 10:00 am and then later that night at Rickenjacks in Vidor, Texas Saturday night.

Brad Brinkley & Comfort Zone will be live at Los Ponchos Friday night on Hwy. 397 in Lake Charles. He hits the stage from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

K-Bons is located on the corner of East McNeese Street and Hwy. 397 in East Lake Charles will have Robin Prejean & Bluesiana Red on Friday night and Mitchell Ford on Saturday night. Both artists perform from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

Charlie Wayne Band will be playing at the Southeast Texas Crawfish Festival in Beaumont, Texas Saturday night opening up for Whiskey Myers.

Get out there and enjoy some great live music and the beautiful weather.