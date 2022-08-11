NFL training camps got underway in the last week of July, with every team welcoming 90 players attempting to earn one of the coveted 53 spots on the active roster when the regular season kicks off in September.

For some, the roster spot is secured, and training camp is more about preparing for the season.

Elijah Mitchell Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images loading...

For others, training camp is their opportunity to earn a roster spot and carve out a permanent role for the upcoming year.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football has a number of alumni competing in the NFL preseason.

Get our free mobile app

For some, such as San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell, Miami Dolphins guard Robert Hunt, New York Jets rookie offensive tackle Max Mitchell, and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker, the spot on the roster isn't in question.

For others, with a life-changing opportunity available, camp is the time to shine.

In total, thirteen former Ragin' Cajuns are in NFL training camp.

1. Tracy Walker - Safety, Detroit Lions

Tracy Walker Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images loading...

2. Elijah Mitchell - Running Back, San Francisco 49ers

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images loading...

3. Robert Hunt - Guard, Miami Dolphins

Robert Hunt Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images loading...

4. Kevin Dotson - Guard, Pittsburgh Steelers

Kevin Dotson Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images loading...

5. Max Mitchell - Offensive Tackle, New York Jets

NFL Combine Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images loading...

6. Percy Butler - Safety, Washington Commanders

Percy Butler Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images loading...

7. Christian Ringo - Defensive Tackle, Arizona Cardinals

New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images loading...

8. Ja'Marcus Bradley - Wide Receiver, Cleveland Browns

Ja'Marcus Bradley Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images loading...

9. Justin Hamilton - Defensive Tackle, Washington Commanders

Justin Hamilton Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images loading...

10. Raymond Calais - Running Back, Los Angeles Rams

Raymond Calais Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images loading...

11. Trey Ragas - Running Back, Los Angeles Rams

Trey Ragas Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images loading...

12. Ferrod Gardner - Linebacker, Washington Commanders

Photo by Benjamin R. Massey/UL Athletics Photo by Benjamin R. Massey/UL Athletics loading...

13. Chauncey Manac - Linebacker, Green Bay Packers

Chauncey Manac Photo by Brad Kemp/ragincajuns.com loading...

Here is a rundown of each of their week 1 preseason games.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football kicks off their season at Cajun Field on Satuday, September 3rd as they play host to Southeastern Louisiana.

Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area Louisiana has produced some of the best pro athletes in the world, especially in Acadiana.

Players With Louisiana Ties Who Played in the 2022 NFC/AFC Championship Games