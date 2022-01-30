Rams Win Over 49ers Sets up LSU Heavy Super Bowl

A year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team ever to host a Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams will host Super Bowl LVI in SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.

It didn't take a nefarious no call for Los Angeles to reach the Super Bowl this time. The Rams took down their archrival San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship Game, breaking a six-game losing streak to their divisional foe. Los Angeles simply dominated the fourth quarter, scoring 13 unanswered points in the final frame to overcome a 17-7 deficit late in the game and win 20-17.

The 49ers defense gave up three straight scoring drives after allowing only seven points through the first three quarters, and their offense crumbled on the final two drives.

San Francisco's running game was the strength of their offense both in the regular season and the playoffs, but they were shut down in the NFC Championship Game with only 20 rushing attempts for 50 yards. Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun running back Elijah Mitchell had more rushing yards than any other player in the playoffs through the first two weeks, but he was mostly contained by the Rams defense with only 20 yards on 11 carries. However, he found effectiveness in the passing attack with 50 receiving yards on three catches. His incredible rookie season ended one game short of a Super Bowl appearance.

Mitchell had his best drive of the game after Los Angeles scored a touchdown to make it 17-14 at the start of the fourth quarter. He caught a pass and ran for 21 yards and had a nine-yard rush to get into Rams territory. However, on fourth-and-two at Los Angeles' 45, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan decided to punt.

A dropped interception by San Francisco safety Jaquiski Tartt kept the defense on the field, and they gave up the game-tying field goal.

After San Francisco had a pitiful offensive possession where they quickly went three-and-out, the Rams went on another field goal drive to score the last points of the night. They held on to win 20-17 after the 49ers threw an interception at the end of the game. In the 49ers last two possessions, they lost eight yards in a combined six plays. Their offense fell apart late in the fourth quarter, and that was a big reason for the loss.

The Los Angeles win sets up a Super Bowl that will showcase plenty of former LSU talent.

For the Rams, former LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will play in his first Super Bowl in his eighth season in the league. The veteran receiver had a massive day with nine catches for 113 yards in the win.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Beckham earned $750K through an incentive with the victory. He has made two million dollars in this playoff run through contract incentives with Los Angeles so far.

Longtime former LSU offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth will also become the oldest offensive lineman to ever start in the Super Bowl. The 40-year old ageless wonder will face the Cincinnati Bengals, the team he played on from 2006-2016 before joining Los Angeles.

The Bengals feature recent LSU stars from their 2019 National Championship season with second year quarterback Joe Burrow and Rookie of the Year favorite Ja'Marr Chase at wide receiver, so there will be plenty of former purple and gold talent in the biggest football game of the 2021-22 season.

The Rams and the Bengals face off in SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Top 10 NFL Divisional Round Playoff Games of the Past Decade