Three Candidates in the Race for Lafayette City Court Judge

Three candidates are on the ballot seeking to become the next Lafayette City Court Judge, Division A. The election will be held on Tuesday, November 8. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

The three candidates vying for the job are as follows:

The seat is vacant after the resignation of Judge Michelle Odinet after a video surfaced of her and her son involving racial language. Public officials, the public and the Louisiana State Supreme Court questioned whether or not she could be fair and impartial to anyone appearing before her court. Her resignation followed last year.

Jules Edwards Edwards for City Court Facebook loading...

Here is Information about Jules Edwards:

Edwards is a United States Marine Corps Reserves and Louisiana National Guard veteran.

Edwards served as a judge in the 15th Judicial District Court from 1993 to 2020.

Edwards was the 15th Judicial District Court's chief judge from 2001 to 2003.

Edwards introduced drug courts and re-entry courts to help offenders turn around their lives and become productive citizens.

Edwards spent seven years working with the Louisiana Sentencing Commission to create uniform sentencing guidelines.

Roya Boustany Photo courtesy of Roya Boustany loading...

Here is Information about Roya Boustany:

Boustany serves as Felony Assistant District Attorney at the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Boustany is Track Chief for the 15th JDC.

Boustany oversees the Issuing Worthless Checks Division.

Boustany is President-Elect of the Junior League of Lafayette, an organization for women that works to volunteer and improve the community along with awarding grants.

Toby Aguillard Photo courtesy of Aguillard Facebook loading...

Here is Information about Toby Aguillard:

Aguillard served as an Assistant Attorney General with the Louisiana AG's Office.

Aguillard helped write the first Internet Predator Law for Louisiana.

Aguillard started and ran the Louisiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Aguillard was Lafayette's Police Chief and reduced overall crime in the city.

The three candidates were interviewed during a forum hosted by the Lafayette Parish Bar Association. Click here to find out more.

