Three Motorcyclists from Louisiana Killed in Arkansas by Wrong-Way Driver

According to reports, three Louisiana motorcyclists were killed in Arkansas after a wrong-way driver struck them on the interstate. Reports add that four other motorcyclists were also injured in the accident.

Motorcycle Madness Hits Daytona Beach During Bike Week Chip Somodevilla loading...

Reports from WDSU News say that three motorcyclists from Louisiana were killed after an accident on I-40 in Dyer, Arkansas. Four other motorcyclists were injured in the incident that was caused by a pickup truck driving in the wrong direction.

46-year-old Leonard Lemar Jr. of Slidell, 44-year-old Patricia Lemar of Slidell, and 50-year-old Malinda Shano of Terrytown were all killed in the accident.

How did the accident occur?

According to reports, 29-year-old Ivan Santos of Norman, Oklahoma was the driver of the pickup truck that struck the motorcyclists. Preliminary details from Arkansas State Police say that the weather was clear and that the road was dry at the time of the accident.

It is still unclear as to why the driver was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40.

"Bat Our Of Hell - The Musical" - Press Night - Arrivals Tim P. Whitby, Getty Images loading...

See the report from WDSU News on Facebook here.