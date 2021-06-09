UPDATED STORY (Wednesday, June 9): One of the three victims in the shooting on Sunday morning has died from his injuries.

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office have learned that the unknown suspect(s) were driving a dark colored vehicle while firing multiple rounds into the victims' vehicle.

You are urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office's P3 app to report your tip anonymously. You could receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

__________________________________________________ ORIGINAL STORY (Sunday, June 6): A shooting Sunday morning on Interstate 10 between Rayne and Crowley lands three victims in the hospital and Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies looking for who fired the shots.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson says the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. near mile marker 85/86 as the victims were traveling to Lafayette after leaving an all night business on West Second Street in Crowley. Investigators say the suspect vehicle pulled on the side of the victims' vehicle then fired multiple rounds into it. It's not known yet what conditions the victims are in after each of them were struck.

Detectives do not believe that this is a road rage incident.