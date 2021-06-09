Victim Dies Following Shooting on Interstate 10 That Injured Two Others While Victims Were Traveling From Crowley to Lafayette (UPDATED)
UPDATED STORY (Wednesday, June 9): One of the three victims in the shooting on Sunday morning has died from his injuries.
Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office have learned that the unknown suspect(s) were driving a dark colored vehicle while firing multiple rounds into the victims' vehicle.
You are urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office's P3 app to report your tip anonymously. You could receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
ORIGINAL STORY (Sunday, June 6): A shooting Sunday morning on Interstate 10 between Rayne and Crowley lands three victims in the hospital and Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies looking for who fired the shots.
