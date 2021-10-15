Three St. Martinville Families Need Acadiana’s Help

Three families lost everything in a fire at the Cypress Garden Apartments on Friday, October 8, and now the City of St. Martinville is working with Acadiana to help them.

The City of St. Martinville, the St. Martinville Fire Department, and the St. Martinville Police Department are working to coordinate efforts to help these families.

There are a variety of items that are needed by the family, and they include but are not limited to, the following:

Bedding

Furniture

Appliances

Food

Towels

Pots and Pans

Kitchen items

Cleaning supplies

Photo courtesy of St. Martinville Fire Department

Along with all of the above items, these families also need clothing. The following are the kinds of things they could really use:

Women's tops and the sizes needed are small, medium and 2x

Women's pants and the sizes needed are 3,5,7, 18-20

Men's shirts and the sizes needed are small, medium and 2x

Men's pants and the sizes needed are 34-32, 38-32, and 32-34

Women's shoes and the sizes are 6 1/2, 7, 7 1/2 and 8

Men's shoes and the sizes are 8, 9, 9 1/2, 10 1/2, 11 1/2 and 12

Girl's clothing and the sizes are 12-18 months, 2T along with Girl's shoes sizes 4-5 and 6

Boy's clothing and the size is 5T and boy toddler shoe size of 10

Photo courtesy of St. Martinville Fire Department

There are three different locations where you can drop off donated items and they are as follows:

The St. Martinville Police Department which is located at 105 New Market Street

St. Martinville City Hall which is located at 120 South New Market Street

Community First Bank which is located at 2300 North Main Street

If you have a donation of furniture, but you need someone to come and get it, you need to call the St. Martinville Police Department at 337-394-3001. If you can drop the furniture items off, they ask that you please call the police department before, so they will know that the items are on the way.

Monetary donations will also be accepted.

St. Martinville Police Department Facebook

