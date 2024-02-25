South Louisiana Braces for a Thrilling Experience as Thrillville Fair Rolls into Town

Following a week filled with excitement in Metairie, the Thrillville Fair is setting its sights on Baton Rouge. The traveling fair will take place at the fairgrounds on Airline Highway from February 29 through March 10, 2024, promising a variety of attractions and fun for all ages.

The Thrillville Fair has made stops in cities such as Atlanta, San Jose, and Nashville, and is now inviting Baton Rouge residents and visitors to dive into the fun. According to a recent Facebook post by the organizers, attendees can look forward to "incredible circus shows, mesmerizing animal acts, jaw-dropping acrobatics, and mind-blowing stunt performances." The fair will feature carnival rides, food options, and exciting games in what Thrillville describes as a memorable experience for everyone.

The fair's previous setup in Metairie was highlighted by Louisiana's largest Ferris wheel, the Venetian Wheel, which stands at an impressive 108 feet and can accommodate up to 144 passengers. This year, Thrillville is upping the ante with over 30 "exhilarating" rides. Highlights include the exciting Dominguez Circus, the Fastest Pigs in the South, a petting zoo, and the entertaining Sea Lion Splash.

Thrillville's website says they aim to bring the "complete fair experience" to various towns with a lineup of attractions and entertainment options. As the fair heads to Baton Rouge from Metairie, one can only wonder if Thrillville will ever set its sights on Lafayette. It would be hard-pressed for Thrillville to overtake the long-standing tradition of The Cajun Heartland State Fair, the annual summer kickoff event at the CAJUNDOME at the end of every May.

For more information on the Thrillville Fair, including ticket prices and showtimes, visit their official website at www.thethrillville.com.