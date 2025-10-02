BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) — A Baton Rouge man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries, including a brain bleed, after being punched by a trespasser at the apartment complex he owns.

According to The Advocate, 32-year-old Hakeem Jospeh was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Now, Joseph faces two felony charges, second-degree battery and cruelty to the infirm.

75-year-old Man Punched in the Face

The incident occurred on September 11 at Tiger Plaza Apartments, located on Jim Taylor Drive. Officers responded to a reported battery at the apartments and were told by witnesses that an argument became heated between the property owner and a tenant.

Allegedly, an employee went with the 75-year-old victim to contact a leaseholder for one of the units, but instead was met by Joseph and several others who were not tenants. The victim asked the group to leave the property, and an argument ensued.

Both the victim and the witness walked back to the leasing office once the argument escalated; however, it didn't stop there.

Video Shows Punch That Sent Victim to the Ground

According to the police documents obtained by The Advocate, Joseph's girlfriend entered the office and became physically aggressive with the owner of the complex before leaving the office. Moments later, Joseph walked in demanding his girlfriend's cellphone, which he repeatedly stated he did not have.

A bystander captured what happened next on video: The 75-year-old can be heard saying, "We don't see your phone, please leave here," just before Joseph allegedly punched him in the jaw, knocking him to the floor.

Victim Suffers From Memory Loss and Severe Injuries

At the hospital, doctors determined the victim had a brain bleed, facial fractures, and body bruising.

The victim is suffering from memory loss and does not have any recollection of the altercation in the office.

There are no further details at this time regarding the victim's condition.

