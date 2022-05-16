Tik Tok Pop Corn Portion Hack – Are You Getting What You Paid For?

The one thing that most of us find more offensive than wasting our time is when we waste our money. What makes it even more infuriating is when companies waste our money right under our noses and then act very smugly as if you have done us a great big favor. Nowhere else is this more apparent than in the movie industry.

No, I am not talking about the hyped-up blockbuster films that fall short of our expectations after we have invested hours in the dark. I am speaking of the snacks we choose to order at the "picture show". That's what we called it when I was a kid.

I am speaking more so about popcorn than I am about any of the other overpriced treats you'll find at your favorite multi-plex. What makes popcorn such great food for the movies is twofold. It's cheap and easy to make. It also makes patrons thirsty which means an additional purchase of a beverage.

However, what's the big issue we all seem to have with popcorn at the movie theater? It's the size of the containers. But it's the containers and not the popcorn we should be paying attention to, at least if you can believe June Long. June is a cinema worker and he is also on Tik Tok with this amazing revelation about your popcorn.

In that little theatrical expose @thatcoolguy.25597 exposes the popcorn scam that more than a few movie theaters are probably guilty of. I can't say for sure but I bet if you walked into the movie theater in your home town you could probably complete this experiment with very similar results.

This theater is scamming the customer by more than a dollar for the same amount of popcorn. The difference is that one order is served in a bag for $7.35 and the other is served in a bucket for $8.44. Our Tik Toker's advice? Always go with the small size when it comes to popcorn. Chances are you will be getting just as much product as you might get in a medium-sized order anyway.

And if you really want to get your knickers knotted up beyond recognition just know this. It costs a movie theater about .90 cents to produce a medium-sized bag of popcorn. This includes the corn, the butter, the machine, the employee, the bag, the everything all-in cost is less than a dollar and they're charging you, in this case, $7.35. By the way, that's a pure profit of $6.45 on each bag of popcorn they sell.

If you could sell things around your place with that kind of a mark-up you'd be rich in no time, then you could afford to go here and buy your own popcorn and show your own movies.