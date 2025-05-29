Highlights

Louisiana's first two Buc-ee's locations coming to Lafayette area and north Louisiana in 2025-2026

Beaver nuggets, fresh brisket sandwiches, and counter jerky top fans' must-try lists

Louisiana Facebook users share insider tips for first-time Buc-ee's visitors

Complete shopping guide includes breakfast items, desserts, and hidden menu gems

Local fans reveal which items are worth the hype vs. tourist traps

Complete Buc-ee's Louisiana Food Guide: What to Try First at Our New Locations

Louisiana fans share insider tips and must-try items as the beloved Texas chain prepares to open two locations in our state

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Acadiana region is getting a Buc-ee's, and we couldn't be more excited as a community. As a state, it's one of two travel centers that will be headed our way.

The Texas chain that has become a national phenomenon has gained quite a following over the years. It is routinely a must-stop location on road trips for folks traveling from Louisiana and locations have popped up all over the country.

Buc-ee's is a rest stop with a seemingly unlimited number of gas pumps on the outside and a massive convenience store on the inside, and it's growing at a rapid pace. Recently, the chain announced another 13 locations that would be added to its portfolio, and there's no reason to believe it won't keep growing.

What Should You Try First? Louisiana Fans Have Opinions

Louisiana fans have been demanding Buc-ee's in our state, and now it appears we're getting one in north Louisiana and one in south Louisiana. Until those open, however, there are still plenty of locations along the interstates and highways we travel most.

But for every fan of the rest stop chain, there are scores of people who have simply never been. So, when someone on Facebook asked what the food items you absolutely have to get are, the post was flooded with a ton of helpful comments.

Credit: Buc-ee's Lovers/Facebook

Obviously, the beaver nuggets are near the top of the list for most folks. There is the clear bag of sweet, sugary beaver nuggets, but also savory flavors, like white cheddar.

There is also a white cheddar habanero for you spicy-food lovers out there.

Other must-gets include the jerky (get it right from the counter, not in the pre-sealed bags), and the barbecue sandwiches (brisket, especially).

But what are some of the other items you have to get, even once?

The Essential Buc-ee's Shopping List

Beaver Chips: If you have not tried the fresh-made chips from the barbecue bar (where you get those amazing brisket sandwiches), you need to give them a taste. When they're fresh out, they are some of the best chips you'll ever try.

Banana Pudding: Everybody's got a favorite family recipe for their banana pudding, but grandma can't always make it for you. The next best option is, without a doubt, getting a container of it from Buc-ee's on your next road trip.

Fudge: There are all sorts of house-made foods, but fudge is an absolute must-try at Buc-ee's. They come in a variety of flavors (the cookies'n'cream and banana pudding flavors are stellar), and you can buy several for everyone to try.

Taffy: The taffy at Buc-ee's also gets rave reviews. Like the fudge, plenty of flavors for you to try, but it's not as rich as the fudge and you may find yourself eating more than you expected...

Breakfast Burritos: Most people know about the barbecue sandwiches served throughout the day, but did you know that in the morning the menu is a little different? The breakfast burritos - using the same meats they use the rest of the day - are just as popular in many places as the sandwiches. If you're passing through in the morning, you've got to try one.

Other Must-Try Items:

Fresh Roasted Nuts

Beaver Buddies Animal Cookies

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Cheesesteak Burrito

Candied Nuts

Fried Chicken Sandwich

According to Louisiana fans who've made the Texas pilgrimage, here's what you should know:

Worth Every Penny: Fresh brisket sandwiches, beaver nuggets (both sweet and savory), and anything from the fudge counter. These items justify the drive and the crowds.

Skip These: Pre-packaged jerky (get it fresh from the counter instead), overpriced t-shirts, and any food that's been sitting under heat lamps.

Best Value: The breakfast burritos offer the most food for your money, and the banana pudding containers are perfect for sharing with family.

How Much Should You Budget for Your First Buc-ee's Visit?

Louisiana fans recommend budgeting $30-50 per person for a full Buc-ee's experience, including gas, food, and a few souvenirs. The beaver nuggets alone run about $6-8 per bag, while brisket sandwiches typically cost $8-12.

Planning Your Louisiana Buc-ee's Road Trip

Until our Louisiana locations open, the closest Buc-ee's to Acadiana are in Texas along I-10. Many Louisiana families make it a weekend destination, combining the Buc-ee's experience with visits to Houston or other East Texas attractions.

Pro tip from local fans: Hit Buc-ee's on your way back to Louisiana, not on your way out. That way, you can stock up on snacks and gifts without worrying about them spoiling during your trip.

If that's not all, here are a ton of other things most people just lose their minds over at Buc-ee's.

What will you try first when Louisiana's Buc-ee's locations open? Share your must-try list with us on Facebook.

