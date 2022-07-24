TikTok Hack Shows Drivers a Unique Way to Get Better Gas Mileage

This is America and almost all of us rely on our cars to get us where we need to go. When the cost of operating our vehicles go up, we're forced to make some difficult choices. I know for many families in Louisiana the plans for family vacations this summer were curtailed or cancelled altogether because of the rising price of gasoline.

While it does appear as though we've seen the worst of high gas prices, at least for the moment. Triple-A, the American Automobile Association, is reporting gas prices are down by almost .50 cents across the country. Many of us are still very cautious and conservative about when and where we drive.

While the focus on combining errands and making the most of our time on the road is not a bad habit to get into, perhaps the better option would be to examine "how" we drive. And all you need to have on hand to examine your driving style is a glass bowl and some water.

Here's Anna from @moneyformillennials to explain the process.

The Louisiana adaptation of this hack would be similar to the advice we Southerners are given when it comes to driving on snow and ice. But those same driving skills can help you make that "investment" you have in your gas tank go further, a lot further too.

You're probably asking, how much money could I really save if I drove as if I had a bowl of water in the backseat? According to sources online, smoothing out those starts and stops could reduce your fuel consumption by as much as 40%.

In very elementary terms, that would mean if you had a ten-gallon gas tank you could save as much as four gallons of fuel per fill-up just by not hot rodding at red lights. Sorry guys, you'll just have to come up with a better way to impress the ladies other than gunning your engine.

Many fleet managers who oversee throngs of delivery drivers and their vehicles swear by this strategy, in fact, for some of them a jackrabbit start can be the reason for dismissal. But since you're not about to fire yourself from doing all the things you have to do in your life, you should at least consider the benefits.

This might be a fun exercise to try if you have a teenage driver in the family. Of course, the best way to teach fuel economy to a teenager is to make them pay for their own gas. I learned that the hard way growing up in the gas shortage days of the 70s.

Other things you can do to increase your fuel economy include checking the air pressure in your tires. Make sure your vehicle's engine is tuned properly, and take all that extra crap out of your trunk. The extra weight adds up when you fill up.

Maybe by following this hack you could extend your current vacation plans or at least be able to afford a small getaway. I hope it helped. And if you're looking for some things to do that are close to home, We've got some suggestions.