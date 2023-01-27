Toddler Hospitalized With Burns and Fentanyl Ingestion, Lafayette Couple Faces Cruelty Charges
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A mother and her boyfriend are now behind bars after the woman's daughter was hospitalized Thursday night with burns and drug ingestion.
Lafayette Police say detectives with the LPD's Youth Services Section were called to a local hospital around 6:00 p.m. after a 2-year-old girl was brought in with extensive burns to a large part of her body. Detectives say the toddler suffered second degree burns to approximately 60% of her body.
Also, the child was suffering from drug ingestion - marijuana and fentanyl.
The child's mother and her boyfriend - 20-year-old Krystie Racine and 22-year-old Isaiah Narcisse, both of Lafayette - have each been arrested and charged with one count of Second Degree Cruelty to Juveniles. They have each been booked into the Lafayette Correctional Center.
Louisiana law defines Second Degree Cruelty to Juveniles as the following:
The intentional or criminally negligent mistreatment or neglect by anyone over the age of seventeen to any child under the age of seventeen which causes serious bodily injury or neurological impairment to that child.
If convicted, the cruelty charge carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison.
Racine and Narcisse each received a bond of $75,000.00 each. The mother's court date has been scheduled for March 22nd. At this time, Narcisse is still awaiting his court date.