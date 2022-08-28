Tom Brady Chosen #1 by His NFL Peers Once Again

As preseason games comes to a close, football fans are excited for yet another NFL season.

Week 1 kicks off on Thursday, September 8th as the defending champion Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills, a team hoping to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since their record four straight appearances in the Big Game in the 1990s.

One man who has been winning Super Bowls since the Bills couldn't get it done has been Tom Brady. He entered the NFL in the year 2000 and has quarterbacked seven Super Bowl-winning teams - six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady holds the Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LV. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images loading...

Brady is regarded among many fans as the greatest quarterback of all time. Some say he is the greatest player of all time. He certainly has the most Super Bowl rings of any player ever.

It's one thing to be regarded as the best among fans, but for your peers to think so is a whole other honor. And, it's an honor Brady has been given by other players for the fourth time since 2011.

At age 45, it truly is amazing how Brady has not only been able to continue to play in the NFL but also how he has been able to excel among the best of the best. Any time a team has Brady under center, they have a chance to go all the way.

The NFL has released the Top 20 players of their Top 100 list. Unfortunately, no New Orleans Saints players have been named yet.