Tom Brady Slips on Trick Play Gone Horribly Wrong (VIDEO)

Why in the world would you send Tom Brady out to catch a pass?

While many regard Brady as the greatest quarterback to play the game of football, he's not the most athletic person. His tall, lanky build has been a tremendous asset that has helped him not only see over defenses but deliver passes effectively throughout his career. But that tall, lanky build has also looked very awkward when he tries to catch a pass.

Remember what happened in the New England Patriots' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII? A trick play ran to Brady didn't go so well.

Well, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to send Brady out for a pass on Sunday as the Bucs were playing the Seattle Seahawks in Germany. In this epic fail, running back Leonard Fournette took the snap, ran to the right, then turned left and threw an ill-advised pass across his body to Brady.

Yep. That looked as awful as you could imagine it would be. At least Brady was a good sport about it.

By the way, the "Randy" Brady was referencing is former Patriots teammate and longtime Minnesota Viking Randy Moss, whose highlight reel catches are mesmerizing.

And Fournette had a little fun with the failed trick play as well. As you can see, his form isn't bad but the pass across his body turned out to be a big mistake that ended with Fournette recording an interception as opposed to a completed pass.

The Buccaneers held off a Seahawks' rally to win 21-16 and now sit atop the NFC South with a record of 5-5.

