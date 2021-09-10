Tracy Lawrence Concert In Lake Charles Postponed — New Date Set

Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, country music icon Tracy Lawrence was scheduled to play at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles. The show however has to be postponed for unforeseen circumstances.

Good news though Tracy Lawrence fans, the show has been rescheduled. Tracy will make his return back to Lake Charles but the show won't be until March of 2022. The new concert date is now set for Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the grand event center at the Golden Nugget.

There are also a bunch of country music concerts coming your way here in Lake Charles at the Golden Nugget. Here is a list of all the acts that are scheduled to perform in the upcoming months.

Saturday, September 11th -- Clay Walker

Clay Walker (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS)

Saturday, September 18th -- Colt Ford

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

Friday, October 1st -- Tyler Farr

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images

Friday, October 8th -- Aaron Lewis

Rick Diamond, Getty Images

Saturday, November 13th -- Justin Moore

Rick Diamond, Getty Images

Saturday, November 20th -- Tanya Tucker

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Saturday, November 27th -- Jeff Foxworthy

Jeff Foxworthy (Getty Images)

Saturday, December 4th -- Whiskey Myers

Patrick Tewey

Saturday, March 26, 2022 -- Tracy Lawrence

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Friday, July 8, 2022 -- Hank Williams Jr.

Getty Images

Now that is a lot of great artists coming your way to Lake Charles. Of course, Gator 99.5 will keep you updated on the latest new concerts coming to the area and when available give you tickets to these great shows.